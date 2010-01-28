Suss MicroTec sells Test Systems Division

Suss MicroTec sells its Test Systems Division, which is located in Sacka near Dresden, Germany, plus other related assets to Cascade Microtech.

The purchase price for the Suss MicroTec Test Systems GmbH, which is subject to a post-closing purchase price adjustment, is cash and debt free and consists of a fixed amount and an amount placed in escrow. The fixed component amounts to EUR 4.5 million of which EUR 2.0 million was paid in cash and EUR 2.5 million was paid in shares of Cascade Microtech common stock. In addition, an amount of EUR 2.5 million has been placed in escrow and will be released to the seller upon meeting certain post-sale conditions.



Suss MicroTec Test Systems is a leading global supplier of measurement and test systems for the semiconductor industry. It employs approximately 120 staff at its Sacka site and its international subsidiaries. In the 2008 fiscal year sales was EUR 25.0 million and EUR 10.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2009.



With the divestment of the Suss MicroTec Test Systems GmbH and the recent acquisition of HamaTech APE, Suss MicroTec will focus on its core competency of microstructuring for microelectronics applications.