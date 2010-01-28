Electronics Production | January 28, 2010
Flextronics with solid figures for 3Q
The Singapore-based EMS-provider Flextronics reported third quarter net sales of $6.6 billion, a 12% sequential increase.
Net sales for the third quarter ended December 31, 2009 were $6.6 billion, an increase of 12%, compared to net sales for the second quarter ended October 2, 2009. Adjusted operating income increased 27% to $189 million or 2.9% of net sales, compared to $149 million or 2.6% of net sales in the prior quarter. Adjusted net income for the third quarter was $138 million and adjusted EPS was $0.17 compared to $104 million and $0.13, respectively, for the prior quarter.
“Our revenue increase of 12% for the quarter represents a broad and strong performance, with all of our market segments increasing sequentially. Operating results improved with adjusted operating income at 2.9%, increasing 30 bps over the prior quarter and ROIC continued to strengthen to 30.1% in the quarter,” said Mike McNamara, CEO of Flextronics.
Cash and cash equivalents increased to a record $2.2 billion at December 31, 2009, an increase of $275 million from the prior quarter. During the third quarter, Flextronics generated $331 million of operating cash flow and $291 million of free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities of $331 million, less purchases of property and equipment, net of dispositions).
Net debt, which is total debt less total cash, was further reduced in the current quarter by $278 million to $309 million. Net debt has decreased by approximately $1 billion from one year ago. Adjusted ROIC improved to 30.1% for the quarter, an increase of 790 bps compared to 22.2% for the prior quarter.
Paul Read, CFO of Flextronics added, "The third quarter represented a solid financial performance for the Company. We continued to drive margin expansion and with our industry leading cash conversion cycle of 11 days, we generated substantial cash flow. Cash flow from operations during the quarter was $331 million and for the fiscal year-to-date we have generated ~$750 million. Our net debt has benefitted from the cash generation and ended the quarter at $309 million, down meaningfully from the $587 million in the prior quarter."
“Our revenue increase of 12% for the quarter represents a broad and strong performance, with all of our market segments increasing sequentially. Operating results improved with adjusted operating income at 2.9%, increasing 30 bps over the prior quarter and ROIC continued to strengthen to 30.1% in the quarter,” said Mike McNamara, CEO of Flextronics.
Cash and cash equivalents increased to a record $2.2 billion at December 31, 2009, an increase of $275 million from the prior quarter. During the third quarter, Flextronics generated $331 million of operating cash flow and $291 million of free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities of $331 million, less purchases of property and equipment, net of dispositions).
Net debt, which is total debt less total cash, was further reduced in the current quarter by $278 million to $309 million. Net debt has decreased by approximately $1 billion from one year ago. Adjusted ROIC improved to 30.1% for the quarter, an increase of 790 bps compared to 22.2% for the prior quarter.
Paul Read, CFO of Flextronics added, "The third quarter represented a solid financial performance for the Company. We continued to drive margin expansion and with our industry leading cash conversion cycle of 11 days, we generated substantial cash flow. Cash flow from operations during the quarter was $331 million and for the fiscal year-to-date we have generated ~$750 million. Our net debt has benefitted from the cash generation and ended the quarter at $309 million, down meaningfully from the $587 million in the prior quarter."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments