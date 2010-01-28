Sanmina-SCI boss expects growth in 2010

US based EMS provider Sanmina-SCI expects to see growth expansion with its existing and new customer in 2010.

According to CEO Mr. Jure Sola, the company is expecting to see a nice growth in 2010 with existing and new customers. Sanmina-SCI also expects this year to drive some new market opportunities.



Mr. Sola also said Sanmina-SCI will continue to improve its margin and growth.