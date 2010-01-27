Prodrive increases production volumes in Eindhoven

What started off in 1993 as an Electronics design company has now grown to a large Electronics Design and Manufacturing provider in the Benelux.

Prodrive is making continuous investments in people, development, manufacturing, inspection tools and systems. The key ingredients are a clear focus on quality and performance.



Did this all come at once? No, Pieter Janssen, managing director at Prodrive, states that is clearly not the case. “When we started we were a pure design company with a key focus on Digital Signal Processing and Power Electronics. We also learned the expensive lessons that outsourcing to an EMS brings with it. We then decided to add manufacturing capabilities to our list of core competencies and the total package of design, engineering and manufacturing knowledge began to pay off. What remains core to this all is our drive to quality. This is visible in all aspects of our business. From the very early development stages to the final assembly”, Mr. Pieter Janssen told Evertiq.



The company serves customers in a variety of market segments such as Embedded Computing, Video and Image Processing, Motion Control and Mechatronics, Power Electronics, and Robotics. The leverage between the different disciplines helps to remain competitive in these segments.



While many companies reduced their capital investment during the downturn, Prodrive continued its expansion strategy. “Key of staying ahead of the competition is making steps forward” Pieter Janssen continues.



“We had clear growth plans defined a few years back and we are still on track. Latest investments include a new high volume – high mix manufacturing line with Pick and place systems, Optical inspection and X-Ray inspection systems”.



On the question what will be the next investment Pieter Janssen smiles and proudly states; “Please come back by the end of 2010 when we will have our next interview in a brand new and again high tech building”.