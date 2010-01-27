Elcoteq to provide After Market Services to Nokia

THe EMS-provider Elcoteq is to provide customers of the Finnish mobile phone giant Nokia with After Market Services.

Both companies have already signed an agreement and it is expected that Elcoteq will start these operations gradually during the second quarter of 2010. The companies also intend to explore other opportunities for cooperation. "We are excited to establish our cooperation with Nokia as a supplier of After Market Services - this will strengthen our position in global Life Cycle Services considerably", says Mr. Jouni Hartikainen, President and CEO of Elcoteq.



"We are looking forward to Elcoteq becoming one of our global partners in providing high quality after market support", says Mr. Juha Putkiranta, Senior Vice President, Nokia.