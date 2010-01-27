Bitron staff walks out

Staff at Italian based EMS provider Bitron's facility in Sosnowiec (South Poland) decided to start strike unless management agree on their salary rise expectations.

Trade union Solidarność organized a referendum in which 438 person out of total 750 employees express their opinion. 412 voted for strike (94%), according to evertiq's information.



'Yet in last year we agreed with the management that salaries will rise by 5.5%. After New Year, we was informed that our remunerations will rise only by 1%. Average salary in the facility come to 1.500 PLN [325 euro]' explains Izabela Będkowska, trade union leader.



The employees expect 15% of increase in salaries this year.