Camtek to launch new LED inspecting system

Israel based inspection company Camtek Ltd. Is introducing a new Semiconductor Inspection tool focused on the special requirements of the LED Market.

Camtek's Condor 5LED is a new AOI (Automated Optical Inspection) system designed to provide solutions to a variety of requirements that are unique to LED Semiconductor Manufacturers.



The LED Market's special inspection requirements are characterized by 3-6 inch wafers, each of which may contain between 100 to over 200 thousand LED devices per wafer. Typically the wafer is made of a translucent compound semiconductor such as Gallium Arsenide, Gallium Phosphate and/or Indium Phosphate. The customers' defect specifications and unique inspection process raise a significant challenge for AOI suppliers to solve.



Camtek has already been addressing the special needs of this market for over two years and has designed solutions on a per customer basis, built into existing platforms. Camtek has installed 6 such systems in three countries in this time. The new Condor 5LED incorporates all Camtek's experience in this space, into a singular and focused designated solution, targeted at the LED Market.