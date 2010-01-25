"Elcoteq Estonia's customer is Huawei"

Elcoteq recently announced it has won a new large contract. To supply the new customer, Elcoteq is building a new plant in Tallinn, Estonia. Industry sources claims the customer is China based telecom equipment supplier Huawei, however Elcoteq did not want to reveal any specific customer name.