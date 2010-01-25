European manufacturing moves to lower cost regions

Manufacturing in Europe is migrating to lower labor cost regions, as in other parts of the world.

However, Charlie Barnhart and Associates research shows that chasing low-cost labor without proper due diligence about total cost can result in catastrophic failure.



"The odds of supply chain disruption are very high during the critical first year of an electronic product's launch and ramp to production," cautioned Eric Miscoll, lead analyst on the study.



