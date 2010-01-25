Milara and Mirae combine forces

Milara Inc., a vendor of fully and semiautomatic stencil printers for SMT and wafer applications, announces a partnership agreement with Mirae Corporation of Korea.

Milara and Mirae will combine technologies to produce a printer and pick-and-place system called the P3, which will premier at the 2010 Apex show in Las Vegas. Also, effective December 1, 2009, the North and South American regions will be handled by Milara, and the Asian regions will be handled by Mirae for the marketing and distribution of the P3.



Under the partnership, Milara will distribute the P3 system and will market, sell and service the product throughout its sales territory. Milara will receive annual training on all other Mirae products in order to remain updated on the technologies.



“We are pleased to embark on this venture with Mirae. We believe that this partnership will take us to the next level of electronics manufacturing,” said Stephen Brodeur, Program Director of Milara’s printer division.