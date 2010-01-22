Xaarjet close down unit

UK based semiconductor specialist Xaarjet will close down its unit in Jarfalla, Sweden and lay off 175 employees.

Xaarjet is producing inkjet printer heads at the plant. The company will now close down the unit in Sweden and move the production to the UK.



As evertiq reported earlier Xaarjet's new inkjet print head Hynda will be produced by EMS provider Partnertech in King's Lynn, Norfolk, UK.