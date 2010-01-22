Strike at Wintek ends, production not affected

evertiq reported earlier this week that 2000 employees went on strike at Wintek's Suzhou facility in China. However the production is now back on track.

According to Wintek the strike is over and the production has not been impacted. The company said that the employees went on strike after they belived they would not receive new year bonuses, Digitimes reported.



According to the employees the reason for the strike was a number of alleged deaths from overexposure to toxic chemicals at the plant. The strong smell of toxic was the reason why four employees died at the plant, AppleInsider reported.



But Wintek said the strike has ended after the company promised the employees that they will receive their bonuses, reports Digitimes.



As previously reported the factory employees destroyed equipment at the plant and also damaged cars.



