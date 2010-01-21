NXP & Intrinsic-ID collaborate against fake components

NXP and Intrinsic-ID has announced are collaborating to license and deploy a hardware intrinsic security (HIS) solution in NXP's next-generation SmartMX security chip technology.

The partnership enables NXP to utilize Intrinsic-ID's Quiddikey solution to secure SmartMX-powered assets against cloning, tampering, theft-of-service and reverse engineering.



The security and authenticity of electronic devices is fundamental to electronics companies, serving the security market and assuring that assets of companies and end-users are protected. With so much at stake, hardware security systems aim to protect IP and revenue by avoiding a range of security breaches, such as counterfeiting, tampering, theft-of-service and reverse engineering.



NXP SmartMX products incorporating Intrinsic-ID Quiddikey are targeted to enter the market in 2011.