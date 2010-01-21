Assel expands sourcing division

Poland based EMS provider Assel, has during the last two quarters rapidly expanded its Sourcing Department.

“The division itself has grew by four times in relation to the beginning of 2009”, claims a key person within the company told evertiq.



Besides expanding sourcing capabilities and building a global and local network of suppliers in relation to electronics components, Assel has been actively participating in sourcing and purchasing of a wide range of standardized and dedicated mechanical components. In the meantime, the team has also gained an extensive experience in supplying cable harnesses.



Image source: Assel