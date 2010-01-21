Electronics Production | January 21, 2010
Plexus profit rise
EMS provider Plexus reports fiscal first quarter revenue of $430 million.
Dean Foate, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce a strong start to fiscal 2010 with overall revenues growing ten percent sequentially to $430 million with EPS of $0.44, aided in part by a legal settlement. Good margin performance in combination with disciplined working capital management delivered return on invested capital of 18.1%. As anticipated, we experienced robust sequential revenue growth in both our Wireline/Networking and Medical sectors during the quarter. While revenues were essentially flat in our Industrial/Commercial sector, this was an improvement over our earlier expectations. Our Wireless Infrastructure and Defense/Security/Aerospace sectors were both down sequentially for the quarter."
Ginger Jones, Vice President and CFO, commented, "Gross and operating margins were 10.3% and 4.7% respectively for the first fiscal quarter, better than our expectations when we set guidance for the quarter. Our diluted EPS for the first fiscal quarter was favorably impacted by three items. First, we received settlement funds for a legal matter in the amount of $3.2 million which was recorded as a reduction to cost of sales, benefiting gross profit by 0.7 percentage points. Consequently, diluted EPS for the quarter reflects a $0.05 benefit associated with this settlement. Second, our estimated tax rate is now 1% for the full year, lower than our earlier expectations of 5% for the full year. As a result, diluted EPS for the quarter reflects a $0.02 benefit associated with the lower tax rate. Finally, stock option expense was $0.01 less than expected. The first fiscal quarter was strong from a working capital perspective, with cash cycle days up only one day from the fourth fiscal quarter. This is a very good result considering the strong revenue growth in the first fiscal quarter, anticipated growth in the second fiscal quarter and the tightening supply-chain environment."
Mr. Foate concluded, "Our current expectation is that our second fiscal quarter will be exceptional. Improving end-market conditions in combination with new business wins that ramp during the quarter should result in strong revenue growth and earnings leverage. We are establishing second fiscal quarter revenue guidance of $470 to $495 million with diluted EPS of $0.44 to $0.52, excluding any restructuring charges and including approximately $0.07 per share of stock-based compensation expense. Looking further ahead, while we currently anticipate sequential revenue growth to continue in our third and fourth fiscal quarters, we expect the rate of revenue growth to moderate in comparison to the growth rate implied by the second quarter guidance."
Ginger Jones, Vice President and CFO, commented, "Gross and operating margins were 10.3% and 4.7% respectively for the first fiscal quarter, better than our expectations when we set guidance for the quarter. Our diluted EPS for the first fiscal quarter was favorably impacted by three items. First, we received settlement funds for a legal matter in the amount of $3.2 million which was recorded as a reduction to cost of sales, benefiting gross profit by 0.7 percentage points. Consequently, diluted EPS for the quarter reflects a $0.05 benefit associated with this settlement. Second, our estimated tax rate is now 1% for the full year, lower than our earlier expectations of 5% for the full year. As a result, diluted EPS for the quarter reflects a $0.02 benefit associated with the lower tax rate. Finally, stock option expense was $0.01 less than expected. The first fiscal quarter was strong from a working capital perspective, with cash cycle days up only one day from the fourth fiscal quarter. This is a very good result considering the strong revenue growth in the first fiscal quarter, anticipated growth in the second fiscal quarter and the tightening supply-chain environment."
Mr. Foate concluded, "Our current expectation is that our second fiscal quarter will be exceptional. Improving end-market conditions in combination with new business wins that ramp during the quarter should result in strong revenue growth and earnings leverage. We are establishing second fiscal quarter revenue guidance of $470 to $495 million with diluted EPS of $0.44 to $0.52, excluding any restructuring charges and including approximately $0.07 per share of stock-based compensation expense. Looking further ahead, while we currently anticipate sequential revenue growth to continue in our third and fourth fiscal quarters, we expect the rate of revenue growth to moderate in comparison to the growth rate implied by the second quarter guidance."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments