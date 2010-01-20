ASML expects higher sales in 2010

The Netherlands based ASML expects net sales of around EUR 700 million in Q1 2010 and of around EUR 950 million in Q2 2010.

The company expect gross margin in Q1 2010 of about 40 percent. R&D expenditures are expected to be at EUR 120 million and SG&A costs are expected at EUR 40 million.



Q4 2009 net sales of EUR 581 million versus Q3 2009 net sales of EUR 555 million. Full year 2009 net sales were EUR 1,596 million, down 46.0 percent versus 2008 net sales of EUR 2,954 million.



Q4 2009 net income of EUR 50 million, or 8.7 percent of net sales, versus Q3 2009 net income of EUR 20 million, or 3.6 percent of net sales. Full year 2009 net loss amounted to EUR 151 million or 9.5 percent of net sales, compared with 2008 net income of EUR 322 million or 10.9 percent of net sales.



ASML's order backlog as of December 31, 2009 was EUR 1,853 million, totaling 69 systems with an average selling price of EUR 26.8 million. ASML's backlog as of September 27, 2009 was valued at EUR 1,353 million, totaling 54 systems with an average selling price of EUR 25.1 million.