Google cancels gPhone development in China

According to reports in China, Google has cancelled the development of its gPhone with China Unicom and two handset manufacturers in China.

According to Chinatechnews, Google will no longer give approval to China Unicom to use Google's marks and applications. The launch of China's first WCDMA-based Google Phone has also been cancelled.



The two handset manufacturers Motorola and Samsung has also received notices from Google to eliminate all Google-related elements from mobile phones that are involving the cooperation with China Unicom, reports Chinatechnews.