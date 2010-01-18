New European Sales Manager at Orpro Vision

Orpro Vision has announced the appointment of David Llewellyn as their new European Sales & Distribution Manager.

His focus will be on the development of Orpro Vision’s sales distribution network, customer support and liaison and the enhancement of the sales brand. David has joined Orpro Vision after working for DEK International for 35 years. David retired from DEK in August last year and has had offers to return to the industry from several companies, but decided to join Orpro Vision as he sees this as a young company with a successful, mature product range but with the determination and resources to develop as the world’s leading manufacturer of Automated Optical Inspection equipment.



Roberto Gatti, President of the company, declared: “David’s vast knowledge base of the electronics market, combined with his enthusiasm, energy and passion for his work, make him the ideal candidate to lead our sales organization. The strengthening of the sales team is an important milestone in our planned growth.”