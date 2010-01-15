Mirtec to strengthen brand perception

In 2010 US based Mirtec Corp. will continue to focus heavily on its core business and strengthen its brand perception.

Brian D'Amico, President Mirtec Corp. told Circuitnet in an interview that the company will continue to focus heavily on its core business. It will maintain an aggressive marketing campaign to strengthen its brand perception on a global perspectiv.



D'Amico also told Circuitnet that Mirtec will continue to focus on the worldwide expansion of its sales and service network.