Ericsson to start electronics assembly for Telia Sonera

Telecom OEM giant Ericsson will soon start its in-house production of the world's first 4G mobile communications network.

Ericsson earlier this week announced that it has received a prestigious contract from Swedish telecommunication operator Telia Sonera. Ericsson will be Telia Sonera's sole supplier for the world's first 4G mobile communications network.



Ericsson will manufacture the network equipment in its Estonian plant based in Tallinn. Ericsson is currently investing in new equipment at the plant and preparing to start manufacturing soon.