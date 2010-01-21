Thales to modernise Barcelona's Metro system

Thales has been awarded a € 6.2 million contract for the public tender for refurbishment of the metropolitan tunnels of the Barcelona conventional lines, by the State Agency for Land Transport Infrastructures (SEITT).

The aim of this project is to update and modernise the existing infrastructures in order to assure functionality and security of the rail tunnels of Tarrasa (1,540 metres), Sabadell (4,970 metres), and three different sections in Barcelona, belonging to the Suburban Train lines in the province of Barcelona with relation to evacuation and security.



The work to be conducted inside the tunnels includes their refurbishment, replacement or adaptation of existing installations, fitting of emergency signalling, installation of power outlets, emergency lighting, monitoring and control systems for lighting, increased power supply and renewal of electrical infrastructures to enhance security installations.



By modernising the installations, the tunnels will be endowed with the appropriate safety measures so that in the event of an emergency, evacuation of all users is assured in minimal time and the intervention of rescue forces is facilitated.