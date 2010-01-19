LCD monitor panel shipments rose in December

According to WitsView’s latest survey, global large-sized panel shipments (including the 8.9-inch and above) rose by 1.2% MoM to 50.15 million units in December 2009, and its YoY performance surged by 87.2%.

In December, capacity of LCD monitor panels was constrained by the tight supply of several components. Meanwhile, downstream customers have begun to replenish their inventory due to low inventory levels. Optimistic about New Year and Chinese New Year sales, China market is also stocking-up in advance. This move spurred strong demand for LCD monitor panels and LCD TV panels, and subsequently triggered the price rebound of monitor and TV panels at the end of December. In light of the above, global large-sized panel shipments posted another all-time high in December.



Looking at shipments of the 3 main applications – total shipment of LCD monitor panels grew significantly by 10.4%MoM and 71.5% YoY to 17.93 million units. This positive performance was driven by inventory replenishment, and panel procurement triggered by the price rebound. Second, LCD TV panel shipments inched up by 0.1% MoM to 15.14 million units. On an annual basis, shipments surged by 123.8%, this strong growth in demand is mainly spurred by China government’s implementation of electronic product subsidies and the gradual recovery of the global economy. Third, Notebook panels shipments declined substantially by 6% MoM to 17.09 million units. This is because the effect of Windows 7 launch has gradually weakened. However, on an annual basis, notebook panel shipments rose by 78.8% YoY.