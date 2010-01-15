Semi Scenic expands capacity

Due to a healthy order book and plans for the future UK based Semi Scenic is scaling up its operations in terms of both personnel & facility.

During the latter part of 2009 an Engineering Supervisor was recruited to further enhance the efficiency of refurb operations. Semi Scenic has also added over 50% floor space to its current facility in East Kilbride. The facility expansion is scheduled to complete and become fully operational in March 2010.