Assembléon Nordic renamed Nordic SMT

Assembleon Nordic A/S has changed its name to Nordic SMT A/S. The company now resemble all Nordic and Baltic activities under one name.

The newly established Nordic distribution group HIN A/S will sell equipment for electronics production in the region. HIN A/S will deliver solutions from Assembléon Nordic SMT along with other components for electronics manufacturing. AssemFin will be the service partner to Nordic SMT. The head quarter for Nordic SMT will be in HIN's premises in Horsens Denmark, and in HIN's local offices through out the region. This was reported by Electronics Supply.