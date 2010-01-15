Ericsson hires 200 in Hungary

Ericssson has increased its number of employees by 200 at its R&D unit in Hungary.

Last year Ericsson increased the number of employees by 200 at its R&D unit in Hungary. Now it has 800 employees. New projects are expected to increase the number of R&D jobs by aditionally 200 employees over a two years period, according to Vilaggazdasag.