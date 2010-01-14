Elcoteq opens new facility

Sources told evertiq that Finland based EMS provider Elcoteq plans to open a brand new facility in Tallinn Estonia. Elcoteq has confirmed the information.

Elcoteq has landed a major order from a new customer. Therefore Elcoteq needs to increase capacity and has decided to open a new facility in Estonia.



The enlargement is related to the manufacturing ramp-up of the new customer and the production consists of high tech and complex products differing from typical mass production. The menlargement will take place gradually during the second quarter of 2010.



Elcoteq and Ericsson completed a transaction on July 31, 2009 whereby the majority of the machinery, equipment and materials of Elcoteq's Tallinn manufacturing operations were sold to Ericsson. Currently Elcoteq Tallinn plant employs approximately 160 persons.



Production ramp-ups and ramp-downs are characteristic to electronic manufacturing services business (EMS) and they are done continuously in order to adapt to the changing customer needs and manufacturing volumes.



The Elcoteq share on Helsinki Stock Exchange rallied Wednesday on the news.