Jabil has 7000 “active” suppliers

US based EMS provider Jabil have 14 000 suppliers in general, but only 7 000 are "active" which Jabil is working with on a regular basis.

Of the 7 000 “active suppliers”, 3 000 are strategic suppliers and out of those 150 are scorecards usually on a quarterly basis. The company is using Six-Sigma quality criteria to check the performance of its suppliers. Chief supply chain officer for Jabil, Erich Hoch told Purchasing that the company is using Six Sigma criteria and is pushing its suppliers to have zero defects.



The suppliers that gets low quality scores all the time and are not able to correct their processes will lose business, according to the Purchasing report.