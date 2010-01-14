Rutronik and Omron extend European partnership

Rutronik and Omron has expanded their franchise agreement to cover Italy, Spain, Portugal, Benelux, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark with immediate effect.

This makes Rutronik a key distributor for Omron in Europe. Rutronik and Omron have a relationship dating back to 1998, covering Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Eastern Europe. Their franchise was recently expanded to include France, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Under the new agreement, Rutronik will sell and support the Omron range of connector, switch and relay components throughout Europe.