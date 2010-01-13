TT Electronics moves some production to China

TT Electronics is looking to transfer production operations out from the United Kingdom to China.

TT Electronics has initiated a cost saving plan of 30 million British Pounds. Part of this includes transfer of some of its manufacturing out from the United Kingdom to China. According to The Daily Telegraph, TT Electronics is looking to transfer manufacturing from its Kent factories WT Henley and AB Electronics to China. TT Electronics also said it would reduce its dependence on automotive by boosting presence within the defense, media and aerospace segments.