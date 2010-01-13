Chip shortages to increase PC costs

Due to the shortage of some major components, prices for producing Personal Computers are expected to increase this year.

For the first time in six years the cost for producing a Personal Computers will rise this year due to component shortage, FT reported.



The prices on DRAM chips are expected to increase this year due to shortage. Also flat-screen monitors as well as hard drives and optical disc drives are in short supply, according to FT which is refering to reseach & analyst firm Gartner.



Smaller PC producers which don't have the purchasing power over the component suppliers will be more affected by this shortage.