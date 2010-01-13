Foxconn and Motorola in talk over Israel plant

According to sources cited by Globes, Motorola is currently in talks over selling of its plant in Arad, Israel to Taiwan based EMS provider Foxconn.

An employees at the Motorola facility told Globes that Motorola wanted to sell of the plant for years. According to the employee there are no orders coming in and there is no work for the employees.



Motorola is also in talk with other possible buyers, not just Foxconn, Globes reports.