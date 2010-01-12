Benchmark set to exceed October guidance

EMS-provider Benchmark Electronics xpects sales and earnings per share to exceed the high end of guidance for the 4Q/2009.

On October 27, 2009, the EMS-provider had provided fourth quarter guidance for sales between $520 million to $560 million and diluted earnings per share, excluding restructuring charges, between $0.22 and $0.26.



The EMS-provider - headquarters based in Angleton (Texas) - also operates three sites in Europe: the Manufacturing & Design Center in Almelo (The Netherlands) and two manufacturing sites in Brasov (Romania) and Dublin (Ireland).