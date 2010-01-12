Ericsson buys 100% of the shares in Pride Spa

Ericsson has agreed to buy 100% of the shares in Pride Spa. Pride Spa has about 1,000 experts in consulting and systems integration, operating in Italy. Closing of the deal is expected by February 1, 2010.

Jan Frykhammar, CFO and head of business unit Global Services, says: "We are taking another important step to increase our capabilities in the growing services business. Consulting and systems integration are key areas in a more complex telecom environment when end-user services become more advanced and fixed and mobile networks converge. The acquisition brings 1,000 highly skilled employees to further strengthening our offering in the systems integration and consultancy field."