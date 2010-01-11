Viasystems with growth and order increase

US based Viasystems Group, Inc. estimated consolidated net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2009 were $131 million, an increase of approximately $10 million or 8% compared with third-quarter consolidated net sales of $121 million.

This was the second consecutive quarter of improvement in orders, as the book-to-bill ratio in the fourth quarter was 1.15, compared with 1.08 in the third quarter.



“The book-to-bill ratio has been positive for all our end markets in the third and fourth quarters,” said David Sindelar, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this is the result of a stabilization of the markets we serve as well as our customers returning to normal ordering patterns.”



On October 6, 2009, Viasystems Group, Inc. announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Merix Corporation. Consummation of the merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the merger by Merix’ shareholders at a special meeting to be held on February 8, 2010. In connection with the merger, Viasystems has filed a Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which was declared effective on December 31, 2009. Viasystems has applied for listing of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market effective upon consummation of the merger.