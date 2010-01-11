HP to lay off 669 in France

Hewlett Packard will lay off 669 French staff on a voluntary basis. This decision comes after several months of negotiations.

The company had initially announced to lay off 1000 in France, writes Electronics International. After extensive negotiations, this number was gradually reduced to 669. The staff reductions will affect the operations in Grenoble, Sophia-Antipolis, Les Ulis and the Isle of Abeau.