Intepro Systems opens sales office in China

Ireland-based Intepro Systems, specialised in power system and component automated test equipment (ATE), has opened its China headquarters in the Nanshan District in Shenzhen.

The new office is the company’s first step in bringing direct sales and service support to its increasing numbers of customers in China. Ms. Xiaoyan (Shannon) Wang has joined the company as its China Business Development Manager. In this position she will be instrumental in expanding Intepro’s China presence, implementing the company’s strategic growth plan and manage the current Sales network, a release states.



“With Shannon’s direction and import and export experience, we anticipate doubling our China business in 2010,” said Derek Somers, European Sales Manager of Intepro Systems. “In addition, her management will allow us to increase our customer service and provide direct application support.”