Dialog Semi to supply LG Android Smartphone

Dialog Semiconductor’s DA9035 IC for power management and audio has been designed into the GW880 Smartphone from LG.

The DA9035 PMIC & Hi-Fi audio / voice codec incorporates a 24-bit audio processor, touch screen controller, LED / vibrator driver and system-level power management functionality for 3G cellular platforms. “We’re delighted to strengthen this relationship as LG continue to move forward in the Android Smartphone sector,” said Dr Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog Semiconductor.