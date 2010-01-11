Foxconn slate prototype spotted at CES

An ODM slate prototype device by Foxconn was shown during a web cast on the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week.

According to the Loren Heiny blog, the new Foxconn slate prototype device is running a customized version of Windows CE or Windows Embedded. There is no ship date since Foxconn is still looking for a buyer, according to the Blog. The slate prototype was shown by Leo Laporte on the CES broadcast.