Wega Electronics to increase staff and production volume

Poland-based Orbit One Sp. z o.o. (former Wega Electronics), which was acquired by Swedish EMS-provider Orbit One on September 1, 2009, has increased staff numbers to accommodate increased demand.

Recently the company hired 12 employees, as a customer from the medical sector has placed a new order (Orbit One has ISO 13.485 certificate, enabling the company to produce for the medical sector). Now, the company has a total of 70 staff.



In an interview with evertiq, CEO and co-owner Grzegorz Kohls, stated that his company experiences a huge surge in interest from Scandinavian customers of Orbit One. Particularly, Swedish customers are attracted by lower prices of EMS-services in Poland. "Since the acquisition, Orbit One Sp. z o.o. is constantly sending out quotations and answering inquires that come through our Swedish partner. All could be later produced in Poland", he told evertiq.



