Man opens fire inside ABB facility in USA

A man has apparently opened fire inside an ABB facility in St. Louis (USA) and shot least three people, local media reports.

A man with an assault rifle walked into the facility this morning at around 6:30 a.m. (local time), opened fire and shot at least 3 people. Their conditions were not immediately known. The local police believe the gunman to be still inside the building.



A company supervisor reportedly told police the man was a disgruntled worker who may have recently been fired, states the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.