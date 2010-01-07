Basler wins contract from AU Optronics

The Germany-based Basler AG has received a large new order for generation 8.5 Color Filter inspection solutions from Taiwan-based AU-Optronics (AUO). The order will be processed during the fiscal years 2010 and 2011.

Color Filters are a crucial building block of LCD flat panel displays. They get applied as thin layers on top of a glass substrate and allow for the proper display of the color information on the panel. The Color Filter production process is continuously monitored inline by using Vision Technology-based inspection solutions in order to optimize yield and quality.



By placing this new order AUO has chosen Basler as their preferred partner for Color Filter inspection solutions for the third time in a row since 2006. The generation 8.5 expansion at AUO is consistent with growing capacity utilization across the FPD industry during the last quarters. Capital expenditures in the FPD industry in 2010 are in general expected to grow beyond the very low 2009 levels.