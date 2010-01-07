Scanfil goes into new business areas

Finland-based Scanfil has invested in new business areas and has acquired 8.6% of the shares of Lännen Tehtaat Oyj operating in food industry and 18.7% of the shares of iLoq Oy, which manufactures and markets innovative locking solutions.

In the spring 2008 Scanfil plc was split into an investment company, Scanfil plc, and a subgroup called Scanfil EMS Oy, which engages in contract manufacturing. Scanfil plc will concentrate in the ownership role of contract manufacturing and the new business sectors. The goal is to invest the company's capital in a profitable way into selected businesses in the target companies. In the selected target companies, Scanfil plc strives to acquire such an ownership share, wherein it can actively influence the target company?s operations.



Based on the goals of the investment activities Scanfil plc has executed two investments in new business areas and has acquired 8.6% of the shares of Lännen Tehtaat Oyj (Lännen Tehtaat operates in the northern Baltic region.) and 18.7% of the shares of iLoq Oy (The company was established in 2003 and the main office is located in Oulu, Finland.).