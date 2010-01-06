Kitron with new lease agreement for new factory in China

The Norway-based EMS-provider Kitron has entered a new lease agreement for its newly established facility in China.

Following the board decision announced November 9 2009 to establish a manufacturing unit in China Kitron ASA has now entered into a lease agreement with Nordic Industrial Park Co., Ltd. for a new electronic factory in Ningbo, China. The contract is for 5 years and cover more than 4000 square meter of space.



“The factory is planned to be up and running with the most simplified products late third quarter and come as a consequence of meeting our global customers demand,” says Jørgen Bredesen, CEO of Kitron ASA.