"HTC builds Google PC tablet"

According to information that hhas leaked out, HTC and Google have been working for the past year and a half to create its own tablet PC, based on the Google Chrome OS.

This gadget is set to challenge the new tablet PC iSlate from Apple, according to the Coated Gadget web site. Google and HTC have worked on several projects in the past, such as the Google smart phone Nexus One, which is rumored to be launched tonight January 5th at 19:00 Central European time.