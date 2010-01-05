Electronics Production | January 05, 2010
TabletMac: expect to be surprised
Looking back at recent history, Apple’s new power gadget – official announcement still to be made – may look nothing like predictions.
As usual – as it has been with all previous Apple gadgets – speculations have been running wild and each day sees new revelations and details from unnamed sources. Apple – also as usual – keeps a straight face and says nothing.
Official announcements may come in January, February or March – depending on the latest report you read. Real and documented information is rare and speculations and predictions are running wild. Truth be told – no one seems to have a clue and Apple might as well take us all by surprise (just remember the iPhone).
Most speculate on a bigger, touch screen – similar to that of the iPhone – probably central to the design. Rumours have it that Apple is currently also negotiating print media content for its iTunes store – something that would certainly benefit from a slightly bigger touch screen, according to BusinessWeek.com
