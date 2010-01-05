TT electronics restructuring its North American sales operations

TT electronics has restructured its North American sales operations to create an integrated sales and marketing team to represent the company's component business units to its customers.

The new TT electronics North American Sales Operation will be responsible for the sales and marketing of BI Technologies, IRC, Inc., OPTEK Technology, Semelab and Welwyn Components products in the Americas.

The new TT electronics organization will include regional and distribution management, along with specific managers assigned to key accounts and markets.