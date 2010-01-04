European chip sales rise in November

© AMS

European sales for semiconductors on a three month rolling average basis grew by 7.7% in November compared with October, reports the World Semiconductor Sales Statistics (WSTS).

Sales growth was also positive across the other regions, but sales in Europe and in the Americas grew faster than the worldwide market. The November growth was driven by some of the main product categories such as discretes (up 7.0%) optoelectronics (up 7.8%) and microprocessors (up 7.0%). The good performance of the memory market, with in particular DRAMS up 17.2%, contributed also to the overall positive results.More in detail, European semiconductor sales in November 2009 amounted to US$ 3.015 billion. This corresponds to a decline of 4.9% compared to the same month last year. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales declined by 25.2% in 2009 versus the same period in the year 2008.The exchange rate imbalance of the Euro compared to the US dollar continued its impact on the European sales picture. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales of 2.045 billion Euros in November 2009 rebounded further, up 6.3% on the previous month and down 12.4% versus the same month a year ago. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales declined by 20.4% in 2009 versus the same period in the year 2008.On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in November 2009 were US$ 22.645 billion, up 3.7% versus the previous month, which represent a positive growth for the ninth month in a row. This results in an increase - first time since September 2008 - of 8.5% versus the same month in 2008 and on a YTD basis it results in a lowered decline of 13.2%.Chart Source: ESIA