Mirc Electronics suspends production

Mumbai-based electronics company Mirc Electronics has suspended the production at one of its facilities in Wada, Thane.

Contract workers at the facility have ‘resorted to agitation’, reports the Economic Times India. The company has – as a consequence – reportedly suspended the production since January 1, 2010. The company has a sizeable presence in Russia, the Ukraine and neighbouring CIS countries. It states that it has exported more than 100 000 CTVs to Russia in just 2 years. The company plans to grow significantly in these markets.



Apart from television exports to Russia, the company also exports DVD Players and High end LCD Televisions. New development plans also see the establishment of a manufacturing facility in one of the CIS countries.