1 Million EUR for resuming production at Asteel plant

French authorities is offering a loan without interest on 1 million Euros. from the “Fonds national de revitalisation des territoires” FNRT. The loan is offered to any company which is interested in taking over the plant and restart the production at the former Asteel Flash Douarnenez plant. Asteel closed the plant in September this year leaving 134 employees.