Foxconn lands Acer smart phone order

Taiwan based EMS provider Foxconn has according to sources, landed an order for Android based smart phones from Acer.

Foxconn International Holdings will be producing 3 entry-level Android Phones for Acer using the ST-Ericsson PNX6719 3G chipset. Acer’s high-end Android phones will be built with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors with Compal Communications getting the production sub-contracting work, according to a DigiTimes report.